Nearly 50 injured as Flamengo supporters' bus overturns en route to Copa Libertadores match

Horrific accident on the way to the big game

A serious accident involving a bus carrying Flamengo fans occurred in Brazil. According to police reports, the vehicle, which was heading to Argentina for the Copa Libertadores semifinal clash against Racing, overturned on a highway in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, the incident took place at around 18:10 local time (22:10 Central European Time) at the 281st kilometer of the Presidente Dutra highway, which links Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

The crash left 46 people injured, including four in serious condition and another ten with moderate injuries. Preliminary reports suggest the bus suddenly lost control and overturned, temporarily shutting down traffic on the road.

Among the injured are members of the well-known supporter groups Urubuzada and Nação 12. The fans were traveling to Avellaneda, where Flamengo will play the second leg of their semifinal against Racing on Wednesday. After winning the first match (1–0), the team led by Filipe Luís only needs a draw to secure a place in the tournament final.