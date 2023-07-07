EN RU
Main News Napoli want to buy Spain defender

Napoli want to buy Spain defender

Football news Today, 11:55
Napoli want to buy Spain defender Photo: Instagram Robin Le Norman / Author unknown

Napoli is showing interest in Robin Le Normand, the defender from Real Sociedad and the Spanish national team, according to journalist Nicolò Schira on Twitter.

According to the source, the Italian club is considering the possibility of acquiring the 26-year-old player during the upcoming summer transfer window. Napoli views the Spanish defender as a potential replacement for Korean defender Kim Min-Jae, who is close to a move to Bayern Munich.

Le Normand has been with Real Sociedad since the summer of 2016. He joined the club from Brest as a free agent. He has made a total of 178 appearances for the Spanish club across all competitions, scoring four goals and providing six assists. Le Normand has been playing for the Spanish national team since 2023, having appeared in two matches.

In the previous season, Napoli became the champions of Italy for the first time in 33 years. Real Sociedad finished in fourth place in the La Liga standings. As a result, both Italian and Spanish clubs have earned the right to compete in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
SSC Napoli Real Sociedad LaLiga Spain Serie A Italy
Popular news
Real Madrid have agreed the terms of the contract with Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 11:20 Real Madrid have agreed the terms of the contract with Kylian Mbappe
PSG buy Uruguay midfielder for €60m Football news Today, 10:28 PSG buy Uruguay midfielder for €60m
Real Madrid have prepared a huge amount for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe Football news Yesterday, 11:15 Real Madrid have prepared a huge amount for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid buy Turkish Lionel Messi Football news Yesterday, 10:16 Real Madrid buy Turkish Lionel Messi
Prediction for Torpedo-BelAZ vs Dynamo Minsk 6 July 2023 Football news Yesterday, 02:00 Prediction for Torpedo-BelAZ vs Dynamo Minsk 6 July 2023
Manchester United buy England midfielder Football news 05 july 2023, 11:54 Manchester United buy England midfielder
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:20 Borussia Dortmund extend contract with experienced goalkeeper Football news Today, 11:55 Napoli want to buy Spain defender Football news Today, 11:35 Inter want to buy another goalkeeper besides Trubin Football news Today, 11:20 Real Madrid have agreed the terms of the contract with Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 10:55 Atlético Madrid star striker wants to move to PSG Football news Today, 10:42 Arsenal have announced a contract extension with the main defender Football news Today, 10:28 PSG buy Uruguay midfielder for €60m Football news Today, 06:00 Mourinho signs with Atlético Madrid Football news Today, 05:00 Inter targeting Ukrainian goalkeeper Football news Today, 04:00 Perisic chose an unexpected club for himself
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Slavia Mozyr vs Energetik-BGU 7 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Bohemians vs Dundalk 7 July 2023 Football Today Gimnasia La Plata vs Independiente predictions and betting tips on July 8, 2023 Football Today Central Cordoba vs Newell’s Old Boys predictions and betting tips on July 8, 2023 Football 08 july 2023 Vasco da Gama vs Cruzeiro predictions and betting tips on July 8, 2023 Football 08 july 2023 Cuiaba vs Bahia predictions and betting tips on July 8, 2023 Football 08 july 2023 Palmeiras vs Flamengo predictions and betting tips on July 9, 2023 Football 09 july 2023 Santos vs Goias predictions and betting tips on July 9, 2023 Football 09 july 2023 Fluminense vs Internacional predictions and betting tips on July 9, 2023 Football 09 july 2023 Red Bull Bragantino vs Sao Paulo predictions and betting tips on July 9, 2023