Napoli want to buy Spain defender

Napoli is showing interest in Robin Le Normand, the defender from Real Sociedad and the Spanish national team, according to journalist Nicolò Schira on Twitter.

According to the source, the Italian club is considering the possibility of acquiring the 26-year-old player during the upcoming summer transfer window. Napoli views the Spanish defender as a potential replacement for Korean defender Kim Min-Jae, who is close to a move to Bayern Munich.

Le Normand has been with Real Sociedad since the summer of 2016. He joined the club from Brest as a free agent. He has made a total of 178 appearances for the Spanish club across all competitions, scoring four goals and providing six assists. Le Normand has been playing for the Spanish national team since 2023, having appeared in two matches.

In the previous season, Napoli became the champions of Italy for the first time in 33 years. Real Sociedad finished in fourth place in the La Liga standings. As a result, both Italian and Spanish clubs have earned the right to compete in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.