Napoli strengthens its defense! Official: Miguel Gutiérrez joins Napoli

Details: Today, Napoli's press service officially announced the signing of 24-year-old left-back Miguel Gutiérrez from Spanish side Girona.

According to reports, the deal is worth €18 million, with Girona set to receive an additional €2 million in bonuses. Gutiérrez has signed a contract with the Neapolitans through 2030.

Gutiérrez is a product of Real Madrid's academy. He began his football journey in the club's youth teams, later moving up to Real Castilla. In 2022, he received his first call-up to the senior team, but soon after transferred to Girona for €13 million.

Last season, Gutiérrez appeared in 36 matches for Girona, scoring 2 goals and providing 6 assists.

