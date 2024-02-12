Napoli leader has undergone a medical examination at Inter

Napoli midfielder Piotr Zieliński has undergone a medical at Inter Milan, to whom he is expected to move to in the summer as a free agent.

According to Calciomercato.com, this happened last month in strict secrecy, which perhaps explains the reaction of Napoli, who excluded him from the Champions League squad.

Recall that earlier the Pole refused to extend his contract with the Neapolitan club, which expires in the summer, and will move to Inter as a free agent. Zieliński has already agreed to the terms of the deal with the Nerazzurri, setting a three-year contract with an option for a fourth worth about 4 million euros per season.

The 29-year-old Polish midfielder, who was in the starting lineup in the 1-0 win over Milan on Sunday night, has scored three goals and given three assists in 27 matches in all competitions this season.