RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Napoli has found a replacement for Osimhen within Serie A club

Napoli has found a replacement for Osimhen within Serie A club

Football news Today, 15:43
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Napoli has found a replacement for Osimhen within Serie A club Napoli has found a replacement for Osimhen within Serie A club

Under the guidance of the talented Thiago Motta, Bologna has been showcasing excellent results in the Italian Serie A this season and has already eliminated Inter Milan from the Coppa Italia. The forward of the team, Joshua Zirkzee, has attracted the attention of Napoli. According to Football Italia, club president Aurelio De Laurentiis has already held a meeting with Bologna's management to lay the groundwork for a potential transfer.

The Rossoblu value Zirkzee at €50 million, and Napoli may have sufficient funds for the acquisition in the summer, considering the anticipated sale of Victor Osimhen.

The Dutch forward began his career at Bayern Munich, where he scored the decisive goal in his debut Bundesliga match, but subsequently was loaned out to Parma and Anderlecht. Since 2022, he has been playing in Italy, where he has been performing well for Bologna. This season, the forward has scored 9 goals and provided 5 assists in 24 matches.

Related teams and leagues
Bologna SSC Napoli
Popular news
"We already have the best players". Ancelotti responded sharply to a question about Mbappe Football news Today, 15:34 "We already have the best players". Ancelotti responded sharply to a question about Mbappe
'Worst final ever'. Fans furious at Qatar's victory at the 2023 Asian Cup Football news Today, 13:20 'Worst final ever'. Fans furious at Qatar's victory at the 2023 Asian Cup
Fans disrupt matches in Germany. What is known about the reasons? Football news Today, 11:40 Fans disrupt matches in Germany. What is known about the reasons?
Barcelona is obligated to pay a substantial fine for tax infractions Football news Yesterday, 16:16 Barcelona is obligated to pay a substantial fine for tax infractions
French Mastery. Women's Relay Results at the Biathlon World Championships Biathlon News Yesterday, 13:36 French Mastery. Women's Relay Results at the Biathlon World Championships
In China, there are plans to cancel Argentina's friendly matches. The reason lies with Messi Football news Yesterday, 12:40 In China, there are plans to cancel Argentina's friendly matches. The reason lies with Messi
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:16 First time since 2000. South Africa won the third place match at the Africa Cup of Nations Football news Today, 17:08 The Return of Haaland: Highlights and all goals of Manchester City vs Everton - 2:0 Football news Today, 17:03 Record-breaker Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool on Top. Match Highlights against Burnley Football news Today, 16:52 Bayer humiliated Bayern, Qatar defends Asian title. Daily Digest for February 10 Football news Today, 16:28 Another Spanish coach is rumored to be of interest to Barcelona Football news Today, 15:59 We should keep feet on the ground. Xabi Alonso assessed Bayer's title chances after beating Bayern Football news Today, 15:43 Napoli has found a replacement for Osimhen within Serie A club Football news Today, 15:34 "We already have the best players". Ancelotti responded sharply to a question about Mbappe Biathlon News Today, 15:30 Biathlon World Cup 2023/2024: schedule and results Motorsport News Today, 15:08 The Formula 1 team will remove the bookmaker from its name
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Sydney Kings vs Illawarra Hawks prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 Fiorentina vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 Coventry vs Millwall prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Tennis 11 feb 2024 Elena Rybakina vs Daria Kasatkina prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 Getafe vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 Bologna vs Lecce prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 West Ham vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 Stuttgart vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 Mallorca vs Rayo Vallecano prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024