Napoli has found a replacement for Osimhen within Serie A club

Under the guidance of the talented Thiago Motta, Bologna has been showcasing excellent results in the Italian Serie A this season and has already eliminated Inter Milan from the Coppa Italia. The forward of the team, Joshua Zirkzee, has attracted the attention of Napoli. According to Football Italia, club president Aurelio De Laurentiis has already held a meeting with Bologna's management to lay the groundwork for a potential transfer.

The Rossoblu value Zirkzee at €50 million, and Napoli may have sufficient funds for the acquisition in the summer, considering the anticipated sale of Victor Osimhen.

The Dutch forward began his career at Bayern Munich, where he scored the decisive goal in his debut Bundesliga match, but subsequently was loaned out to Parma and Anderlecht. Since 2022, he has been playing in Italy, where he has been performing well for Bologna. This season, the forward has scored 9 goals and provided 5 assists in 24 matches.