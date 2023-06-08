Napoli fans gave Spalletti back the steering wheel of his stolen car

In 2021 Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti became the victim of an unpleasant incident - fans stole his Fiat Panda car.

Apparently, in this way he wanted to be introduced to the local traditions in Naples.

According to mafia Italian tradition, Spalletti received a note saying that his car would only be returned when he left the city.

Recently, the Italian left Naples, and unknown persons sent the steering wheel from the stolen car to the Napoli office, which caused everyone present to laugh.