Napoli comfortably dealt with Verona

Football news Today, 10:55
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Napoli comfortably dealt with Verona Photo: twitter.com/SerieA_EN/ Author unknown

In the ninth round of the Italian Serie A, Verona hosted Napoli on their home turf. The reigning champions of Italy appeared to be the clear favorites for this match. However, in the early stages of the first half, there was an equal battle on the field. The home team held their own against Rudi Garcia's team, who couldn't count on the injured Osimhen and Anguissa. Osimhen was replaced by Giacomo Raspadori as the spearhead of the attack, and Jens Cajuste, who was acquired from Reims in the summer, took Anguissa's place on the field.

In the middle of the first half, Napoli opened the scoring through Matteo Politano's efforts. Then, in the 43rd minute, Kvaratskhelia scored from a pass by Politano. At the beginning of the second half, the Georgian player scored a brace. Right after that, the hosts responded with a goal by Lazovic, but Napoli confidently secured the victory in the match.

Verona 1 - 3 Napoli

Goals: 0:1 - Politano 27, 0:2 - Kvaratskhelia 43, 0:3 - Kvaratskhelia 55, 1:3 - Lazovic 60.

After this victory, Napoli slightly reduced the gap to the leaders but remains in the fifth position. Verona, with 8 points in their tally, is in sixteenth place.

