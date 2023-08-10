RU RU
Napoli are close to signing the talented Spanish midfielder

Napoli is close to acquiring the midfielder Gabriel Veiga from Celta Vigo and the Spanish U21 national team, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

As per the information from the source, the Italian club has reached an agreement with the player regarding personal contract terms. To finalize the transfer, the clubs need to agree on the transfer fee. Napoli is prepared to pay 33 million euros for the Spanish player, while Celta Vigo is seeking the full release clause amount of 40 million euros. It is expected that the clubs will be able to find a compromise.

Previously, it was reported that other clubs were also interested in the player, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, and Paris Saint-Germain.

The 21-year-old Veiga is a product of Celta Vigo's academy. He has played a total of 55 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists. He was named the best player of the month in La Liga for February 2023. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Veiga has been playing for the Spanish U21 national team since 2022. He has appeared in nine matches for the Spanish team, without scoring any goals or providing any assists.

