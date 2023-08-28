Named the terms of recovery of the injured Vinicius Junior

Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior of Madrid's "Real Madrid" is sidelined due to a hamstring injury on his right thigh, as reported on the official website of the royal club.

The player has been diagnosed with damage to the hamstring muscles. He sustained the injury at the beginning of the 3rd round match of the Spanish championship against "Celta Vigo" (1-0). According to journalist Miguel Angel Diaz of COPE, the Brazilian will be out for at least six weeks. Consequently, he will miss La Liga matches against "Getafe," "Real Sociedad," "Atletico Madrid," "Las Palmas," and "Girona," as well as one UEFA Champions League match.

23-year-old Vinicius Junior has been playing for "Real Madrid" since the summer of 2018. He transferred to the Spanish club from Brazilian "Flamengo." The transfer fee was 45 million euros. In total, he has played 228 matches for the Madrid club in all competitions, scoring 60 goals and providing 64 assists. With "Real Madrid," Vinicius has won La Liga twice in the 2019/20 and 2021/22 seasons, the Copa del Rey in the 2022/2023 season, the Spanish Super Cup twice in 2020 and 2022, the UEFA Champions League in the 2021/22 season, the UEFA Super Cup in 2022, as well as the FIFA Club World Cup twice in 2018 and 2022.

Vinicius has been playing for the Brazilian national team since 2019. He has played 23 matches for the Brazilian national team, scoring three goals and providing three assists. With the Brazilian national team, he reached the final of the Copa America in 2021.