Nadal has followed Djokovic's suit by registering for the Indian Wells Masters

The 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal will be able to compete in the ATP 1000 tournament in Indian Wells, USA.

The Spaniard has been included in the list of participants based on a protected ranking.

It is worth recalling that Nadal missed almost a year due to an injury sustained at the Australian Open 2023 in January. Last summer, he underwent hip surgery. Rafael returned to the court at the doubles' tournament in Brisbane, where on December 31, he lost in the opening round.

Then, in the singles event of the same tournament, he reached the quarterfinals, where he lost to Jordan Thompson. During this match, he suffered a muscle injury and missed the Australian Open 2024.

The Indian Wells tournament will take place from March 6 to 17.

It was previously announced that Novak Djokovic will also participate in the Indian Wells Masters.