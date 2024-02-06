Djokovic will play in Indian Wells for the first time since 2019

The participant list for the Masters event in Indian Wells, USA, has been revealed.

For the first time since 2019, the world's top-ranked player, Novak Djokovic, will compete in the tournament. He had missed the last two Indian Wells Masters due to being unvaccinated against the coronavirus.

Rafael Nadal has also been included in the participant list through a protected ranking. The legendary Spaniard missed the recent Australian Open due to health issues.

The list of participants includes all tennis players within the top 10 of the world rankings.

The Indian Wells Masters is scheduled to take place from March 6 to March 17.