Nacional Potosí and Wilstermann Meet in Crucial Battle to Escape the Bottom

Nacional Potosí and Wilstermann will clash tonight at Estadio Félix Capriles in a high-stakes encounter, per reports from El Potosí. The Matchday 20 fixture of Bolivia’s División Profesional pits two struggling sides against one another, each desperate to climb away from the bottom of the table.

Nacional Potosí enter the contest in 11th place with 20 points, enduring an inconsistent campaign that has kept them near the relegation zone. Head coach Leonardo Égüez is pushing for a more attacking approach, relying on veteran forward Maximiliano Núñez to lead the line. The squad completed final preparations in Cochabamba with tactical drills aimed at breaking their recent winless run.

For Wilstermann, the urgency is even greater. The Aviadores sit on just eight points and must win at home to preserve hopes of avoiding the drop. Their goalless draw at ABB last weekend showed resilience, but came at a cost: both Gonzalo Castillo and captain Cristhian Machado were sent off and are unavailable for this match.

Despite those setbacks, coach Humberto Viviani insists his team can channel the same determination to secure a vital three points. History is on their side, as Nacional have yet to beat Wilstermann in any competition this season.

Both sides arrive under pressure and short on confidence, but the Capriles fixture provides a rare opportunity for one of them to spark a turnaround in what has been a difficult campaign.