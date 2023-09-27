Musiala turned to the former coach of the German national team

Young Bayern midfielder Jamal Musiala has expressed his opinion about Hans-Dieter Flick, the former coach of the German national team.

As you know, the German specialist was fired after Germany lost at home to the Japanese team with a score of 1:4.

His place was taken by former Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann.

"Hansi Flick played a key role in my development at Bayern. I made my debut for the club under his guidance. He always trusted me and I was able to communicate openly with him. He knows how to help a young player feel free. I wish him all the best , and I'm sad that he was fired," Musiala tweeted.

Recall that Musiala took part in 130 matches for Bayern, scoring 31 goals and making 24 assists. According to the Transfermarkt portal, the footballer's value is estimated at €110 million.

Last season, Bayern managed to snatch the championship in the last round and became the winner of the German championship. The second was Borussia Dortmund.