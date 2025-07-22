Müller Linked With LAFC After Giroud's Departure

Los Angeles Football Club has confirmed the upcoming departure of French striker Olivier Giroud, paving the way for a potential move for Bayern Munich legend Thomas Müller. Giroud, 38, will play his final match for LAFC on June 29 against the Vancouver Whitecaps before returning to France to join Lille, sources told AS USA Latino.

In a farewell message, Giroud thanked LAFC fans, teammates, and staff, calling his time in Los Angeles a special chapter. Since arriving in May 2024, he scored five goals and provided four assists in 37 appearances, including a crucial goal in the U.S. Open Cup final, which LAFC won for the first time in club history.

With Giroud’s exit freeing up a Designated Player spot, LAFC is now targeting Thomas Müller. The German forward recently addressed the MLS rumors, saying, “There have been talks, but I’m in no rush and feel no pressure to decide,” following Bayern’s group-stage elimination at the Club World Cup.

LAFC’s interest in Müller isn’t new but is expected to accelerate now. The club is in a strong financial position, having earned $9.55 million from its Club World Cup campaign and an additional $250,000 in allocation funds after beating Club América in May. That gives LAFC the resources to offer Müller a DP contract and reinforce their squad for the second half of the 2025 MLS season.