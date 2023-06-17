Mudryk spoke warmly of the Ukrainian team

Ukraine national team winger Mykhailo Mudryk shared his impressions about his stay in the national team.

According to the player, he was happy to spend time with partners in the national team.

The Ukrainian also praised the coaching staff and noted the desire of all to win.

"All their guys. I really enjoy my time in the national team. Great coaching staff, it's a pleasure to work with them," he said.

In the match against Northern Macedonia, in which Ukraine won 3-2, Mudryk made two assists.