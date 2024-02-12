Moyes's future at West Ham is in question

In December, West Ham was ready to extend the contract of their head coach, David Moyes, but now the future of the specialist is uncertain.

According to the Daily Mail, the 60-year-old coach had already agreed to a new contract until June 2026, as he himself stated. However, after a humiliating defeat against Arsenal with a score of 0-6, the leadership of the Hammers wants to see a response from Moyes.

West Ham has not won in the Premier League since their victory over Arsenal in late December last year, and now everyone understands that they need to address their issues first and foremost.

In the next four matches, West Ham will face Nottingham Forest, Brentford, Everton, and Burnley, all of which are in the lower half of the league table.

Moyes's current contract with the Hammers is valid until the summer of 2024.