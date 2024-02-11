RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Moyes out. West Ham fans' reaction to the humiliation in the match against Arsenal

Moyes out. West Ham fans' reaction to the humiliation in the match against Arsenal

Football news Today, 12:05
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Moyes out. West Ham fans' reaction to the humiliation in the match against Arsenal Moyes out. West Ham fans' reaction to the humiliation in the match against Arsenal

West Ham suffered a defeat in the latest round of the English Premier League as they were thrashed by Arsenal. The Gunners scored six unanswered goals against Moyes' side and dominated the match.

Interestingly, by halftime, Arsenal was already leading 4-0, prompting some of the West Ham supporters to leave the stadium even before the break.

After the match, fans immediately started trolling West Ham on social media, comparing them to another London team.

Others appreciated the excellent attacking play of the guests, who managed to convert almost all of their chances into goals.

Fans also note the effectiveness of Arsenal's central defenders William Saliba and Gabriel, jokingly comparing them to club legends.

It's worth noting that one of the goals against the "Hammers" was scored by Declan Rice, who moved to Arsenal from West Ham. The midfielder visibly refrained from celebrating the goal against his former team but disappointed the fans, who still decided to wait until the final whistle.

Fans on social networks are calling on the club's management to fire David Moyes.

Related teams and leagues
West Ham Arsenal Premier League England
Popular news
Invite Kane to Celtic for an experiment. Fans mocked the Bayern striker after the match vs Bayer Football news Today, 06:47 Invite Kane to Celtic for an experiment. Fans mocked the Bayern striker after the match vs Bayer
"No chance". Alex Ferguson spoke about the chances of one of the leaders of the EPL to win the title Football news Today, 05:08 "No chance". Alex Ferguson spoke about the chances of one of the leaders of the EPL to win the title
'That was f****ng awesome'. The Qatar forward showed off a card trick while celebrating goal. VIDEO Football news Today, 04:37 'That was f****ng awesome'. The Qatar forward showed off a card trick while celebrating goal. VIDEO
The star French tennis player, due to an absurd accident, was disqualified from the tournament Tennis news Today, 02:43 The star French tennis player, due to an absurd accident, was disqualified from the tournament
"We already have the best players". Ancelotti responded sharply to a question about Mbappe Football news Yesterday, 15:34 "We already have the best players". Ancelotti responded sharply to a question about Mbappe
'Worst final ever'. Fans furious at Qatar's victory at the 2023 Asian Cup Football news Yesterday, 13:20 'Worst final ever'. Fans furious at Qatar's victory at the 2023 Asian Cup
More news
Latest News
Biathlon News Today, 13:21 Biathlon World Cup 2023/2024: schedule and results Basketball news Today, 13:02 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Biathlon News Today, 12:38 At the top again, only Norwegians. Johannes Boe won the pursuit at the World Championships Football news Today, 12:32 "It's great to make club history". Arteta assessed Arsenal's resounding victory over West Ham Swimming News Today, 12:10 Beijing will host the World Aquatics Championships in 2029 Football news Today, 12:05 Moyes out. West Ham fans' reaction to the humiliation in the match against Arsenal Football news Today, 11:45 Arsenal is going at the 1935 rate. Back then, the Gunners became champions of England Football news Today, 11:33 Despite the poor results, Tuchel is not facing dismissal Boxing News Today, 11:24 Ortiz disagrees with the refereeing decisions my the fight with Lopez and hopes to secure a rematch Hockey news Today, 10:59 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule
Sport Predictions
Football Today Milan vs Napoli prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football Today Barcelona vs Granada prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football Today Nigeria vs Ivory Coast prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 by Jan Novak Football Today Nigeria vs Ivory Coast prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Tennis 12 feb 2024 Jannik Sinner vs Botik Van De Zandshulp prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football 12 feb 2024 Trabzonspor vs Hatayspor prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football 12 feb 2024 Samsunspor vs Antalyaspor prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football 12 feb 2024 Kayserispor vs Besiktas prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football 12 feb 2024 Saint-Étienne vs Troyes prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football 12 feb 2024 Juventus vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024