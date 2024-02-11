Moyes out. West Ham fans' reaction to the humiliation in the match against Arsenal

West Ham suffered a defeat in the latest round of the English Premier League as they were thrashed by Arsenal. The Gunners scored six unanswered goals against Moyes' side and dominated the match.

Interestingly, by halftime, Arsenal was already leading 4-0, prompting some of the West Ham supporters to leave the stadium even before the break.

What a glorious view pic.twitter.com/SKp2au8HIp — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) February 11, 2024

After the match, fans immediately started trolling West Ham on social media, comparing them to another London team.

The West Ham team vs Arsenal today pic.twitter.com/UwJtujgmO5 — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) February 11, 2024

Others appreciated the excellent attacking play of the guests, who managed to convert almost all of their chances into goals.

The Arsenal team that turned up at West Ham today:

pic.twitter.com/nIeuKsd3xn — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) February 11, 2024

Fans also note the effectiveness of Arsenal's central defenders William Saliba and Gabriel, jokingly comparing them to club legends.

Gabriel and Saliba this season pic.twitter.com/MAJlB9OJC5 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) February 11, 2024

It's worth noting that one of the goals against the "Hammers" was scored by Declan Rice, who moved to Arsenal from West Ham. The midfielder visibly refrained from celebrating the goal against his former team but disappointed the fans, who still decided to wait until the final whistle.

What Arsenal does to a grandpa pic.twitter.com/mIaYGNPSV3 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) February 11, 2024

Fans on social networks are calling on the club's management to fire David Moyes.

Declan Rice scoring the banger against West Ham that gets David Moyes sacked



pic.twitter.com/qXeqYDn7vI — Out of Context Football Manager (@nocontextfm1) February 11, 2024