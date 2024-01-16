RU RU NG NG
Mourinho did not heed Ferguson's transfer advice. Soon after, Jose crossed paths with this player

Football news Today, 06:13
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
During his tenure as the head coach of Manchester United, Jose Mourinho did not complete a transfer that Sir Alex Ferguson recommended to him.

As Mourinho himself stated in the film "All or Nothing," which was filmed during the 2019/2020 season when Mourinho was in charge of Tottenham, the great Scotsman did not provide any specific transfer advice to the "Special One" but believed that the "Red Devils" should sign midfielder Dele Alli.

Mourinho rejected the recommendation at that time, but fate brought him together with Alli at Tottenham. While at Spurs, Mourinho complained to the club's chairman, Daniel Levy, about Alli, making it clear to the London club's boss that Alli was not training well and that the coaching staff needed to find motivation for him.

The 27-year-old midfielder played for Tottenham from 2015 to 2022, making 269 appearances, scoring 67 goals, and providing 61 assists for the "Spurs."

In winter 2022, he moved to Everton, but during the 2022/2023 season, he played on loan at Turkish club Besiktas.

Due to a groin injury in the current Premier League campaign, he has not played a single match.

At present, the great Portuguese remains unemployed. On January 16, he was dismissed from the position of head coach of Roma.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United
