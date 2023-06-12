Mourinho could take charge of Saudi Arabian club

"Al-Hilal" is showing interest in AS Roma's head coach Jose Mourinho, according to Footmercato.

According to the source, the Saudi club intends to offer the Portuguese specialist favorable conditions for a personal contract.

Earlier reports indicated that Mourinho had decided to stay at Roma until the end of his contract, which expires in the summer of 2024.

The 60-year-old Mourinho has been coaching Roma since 2021. Under his guidance, the Roman club finished sixth in the Serie A twice, won the UEFA Europa Conference League, and reached the final of the UEFA Europa League.