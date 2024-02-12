Mourinho could take charge of a European giant. He has previously been flirted with them

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 08:33
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Following his resignation from Roma in January 2024, José Mourinho is on the lookout for a new job, and there have been various reports surrounding the "special one."

According to Christian Falk from BILD, the Portuguese coach has set his sights on a position at Bayern Munich. The 61-year-old specialist is eager to secure this role and has already begun preparing in case it becomes available.

Rumors suggest that Mourinho is learning German, indicating his desire to lead Bayern Munich. The two-time UEFA Champions League winner also claims to have previously been in talks with the Bavarian club.

In the latest Bundesliga match, Bayern Munich suffered a heavy 0-3 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen, allowing the current league leaders to extend their lead to five points.

It is worth noting that Mourinho has previously been linked with Newcastle, Chelsea, and Manchester United, and he expressed interest in working in Saudi Arabia.

