RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Jose Mourinho could return to Manchester United

Jose Mourinho could return to Manchester United

Football news Today, 12:58
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Jose Mourinho could return to Manchester United Jose Mourinho could return to Manchester United

The Portuguese coach, José Mourinho, is rumored to be contemplating a return to Manchester United, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Sources suggest that Mourinho harbors a sense of unfinished business after his dismissal from Manchester United. Therefore, Mourinho has set his objective to once again assume leadership of the club if such an opportunity arises in the future. Additionally, Mourinho is prepared and interested in collaborating with the new owners of the club. It is worth noting that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS group took control of the football operations through a 25% investment by the billionaire petrochemical mogul.

Mourinho took charge of United in 2016 following the departure of Louis van Gaal. In his debut season, he secured the Europa League and the Carabao Cup, finishing the next year as Premier League runners-up, albeit trailing City by 19 points. Despite starting the 2018/19 season with seven wins in the first 17 Premier League matches, Manchester United lagged behind league leaders by 19 points, leading to Mourinho's dismissal from the club on December 18, 2018.

It is worth remembering that on January 16, 2024, Roma officially bid farewell to Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff. The club's management expressed gratitude for Mourinho's work but acknowledged the need for immediate changes in the club's best interests, wishing Mourinho and his staff all the best in the future.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United
Popular news
There will be no legendary meeting. Ronaldo will miss the match against Inter Miami Football news Today, 11:34 There will be no legendary meeting. Ronaldo will miss the match against Inter Miami
After losing to Messi FIFA The Best award Haaland pondered a move to Real Madrid Football news Today, 07:23 After losing to Messi FIFA The Best award Haaland pondered a move to Real Madrid
Mancini had to apologise for his behaviour during the penalty shootout against South Korea Football news Today, 07:02 Mancini had to apologise for his behaviour during the penalty shootout against South Korea
WATCH VIDEO. Arsenal defenders having a heated altercation after the full-time whistle Football news Today, 04:46 WATCH VIDEO. Arsenal defenders having a heated altercation after the full-time whistle
VIDEO. Neymar rudely responded to haters who wrote about his overweight Football news Today, 03:26 VIDEO. Neymar rudely responded to haters who wrote about his overweight
Top Premier League match and important games in La Liga. Schedule of the main events of the day Football news Today, 02:18 Top Premier League match and important games in La Liga. Schedule of the main events of the day
More news
Latest News
Basketball news Today, 15:03 EuroLeague, regular season: Schedule and Matchday Results, Standings Basketball news Today, 14:56 The NBA has fined a player from Minnesota for criticizing the referees Football news Today, 14:52 Roque's debut goal secured Barcelona's victory over Osasuna Football news Today, 14:09 Nigeria vs Angola: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 14:02 Iran defeated Syria in a penalty shootout and advanced to the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup Football news Today, 14:02 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results Football news Today, 13:46 The epidemic continues. Barcelona's leader got injured in the match against Osasuna Football news Today, 13:30 Fiorentina has bolstered its squad with an attacker from another Serie A club Football news Today, 12:58 Jose Mourinho could return to Manchester United Football news Today, 12:30 A Serie A club has acquired a midfielder from Marseille
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sporting Braga vs Chaves prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball Today Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings prediction and betting tips on February 1, 2024 Tennis 01 feb 2024 Elena Ostapenko vs Klara Tauson prediction and betting tips on February 1, 2024 Football 01 feb 2024 Al-Nasr vs Inter Miami prediction and betting tips on February 1, 2024 Basketball 01 feb 2024 Baskonia vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 1, 2024 Football 01 feb 2024 Sint-Truiden vs Gent prediction and betting tips on February 1, 2024 Football 01 feb 2024 Mechelen vs Anderlecht prediction and betting tips on February 1, 2024 Football 01 feb 2024 West Ham United vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips on February 1, 2024 Basketball 01 feb 2024 Real Madrid vs ASVEL Basket prediction and betting tips on February 1, 2024 Football 01 feb 2024 Getafe vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on February 1st, 2024