Jose Mourinho could return to Manchester United

The Portuguese coach, José Mourinho, is rumored to be contemplating a return to Manchester United, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Sources suggest that Mourinho harbors a sense of unfinished business after his dismissal from Manchester United. Therefore, Mourinho has set his objective to once again assume leadership of the club if such an opportunity arises in the future. Additionally, Mourinho is prepared and interested in collaborating with the new owners of the club. It is worth noting that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS group took control of the football operations through a 25% investment by the billionaire petrochemical mogul.

Mourinho took charge of United in 2016 following the departure of Louis van Gaal. In his debut season, he secured the Europa League and the Carabao Cup, finishing the next year as Premier League runners-up, albeit trailing City by 19 points. Despite starting the 2018/19 season with seven wins in the first 17 Premier League matches, Manchester United lagged behind league leaders by 19 points, leading to Mourinho's dismissal from the club on December 18, 2018.

It is worth remembering that on January 16, 2024, Roma officially bid farewell to Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff. The club's management expressed gratitude for Mourinho's work but acknowledged the need for immediate changes in the club's best interests, wishing Mourinho and his staff all the best in the future.