Mourinho believes Ratcliffe lacks football experience and wishes Amorim success

The era of Sir Jim Ratcliffe as co-owner of Manchester United has so far failed to bring much joy to the club’s supporters. Former United manager José Mourinho, who keeps a close eye on his old club, has shared his thoughts on the current situation at Old Trafford.

Details: The Portuguese coach acknowledged that Ratcliffe lacks experience specifically in football, but believes that manager Rúben Amorim possesses all the qualities needed to succeed at Manchester United.