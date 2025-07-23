Mourinho believes Ratcliffe lacks football experience and wishes Amorim success
The era of Sir Jim Ratcliffe as co-owner of Manchester United has so far failed to bring much joy to the club’s supporters. Former United manager José Mourinho, who keeps a close eye on his old club, has shared his thoughts on the current situation at Old Trafford.
Details: The Portuguese coach acknowledged that Ratcliffe lacks experience specifically in football, but believes that manager Rúben Amorim possesses all the qualities needed to succeed at Manchester United.
Quote: “Today, I think, with the change in club ownership—someone who doesn’t have much experience specifically in football, but who understands sport in general… What happened with Rúben—he was the coach of the worst Manchester United in Premier League history, but he was trusted and given the chance to remain himself…
It’s a sign that a lot has to change. When you have that kind of stability… We all agree he’s a coach with tremendous potential and a bright personality. I believe he has incredible potential to do a great job,” Mourinho said in an interview with Record.