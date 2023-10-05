Morocco wants to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup Final, which will be held in Spain

The 2030 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by three countries: Spain, Portugal, and Morocco. The final match is currently scheduled to take place in Madrid.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, Morocco wishes to host the final in their country. While preparations for the World Cup have begun, with 15 stadiums in Spain meeting the requirements, there are still questions about the distribution of matches among the three participating countries.

Spain, as the initiator of the joint bid with Portugal and Morocco, had hoped to host the final of the 2030 World Cup on its own territory. Nevertheless, Morocco has different plans, and construction of a new stadium with a capacity of 93,000 spectators is underway in Casablanca. This arena will comply with FIFA standards and could become a serious competitor to Spain's largest stadiums, Santiago Bernabéu and Camp Nou.

Fouzi Lekjaa, President of the Moroccan Football Federation, has stated that the new stadium meets all standards, and they hope to host the final match. Morocco may also emphasize the fact that the World Cup final has only been held in Africa once, in South Africa in 2010. However, Spain has hosted the final only once as well, in 1982.

The location of the 2030 World Cup is still under discussion, and it remains to be seen where the final match will ultimately be held.