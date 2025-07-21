Morocco vs Ghana: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - July 22, 2025

In the semi-finals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco will face off against Ghana. The Dailysports team has prepared all the key details on where and when to watch this exciting showdown.

Morocco vs Ghana: what you need to know about the match

Morocco kicked off their campaign with a 2–2 draw against Zambia, but quickly found their rhythm with a convincing 4–2 win over DR Congo, followed by a narrow 1–0 victory against Senegal in the third round. In the quarter-finals, Morocco defeated Mali with an assured 3–1 performance. This marks the second time the Moroccan side has reached the semi-finals. In the previous edition, they advanced to the final but fell to South Africa.

Ghana had a less-than-convincing group stage at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. They opened with a 0–2 loss to South Africa, followed by a 1–1 draw against Mali, and only in the final group game did they find form, thrashing Tanzania 4–1. The Ghanaians edged past Mali on goal difference and then overcame Algeria in the quarter-finals via a dramatic penalty shootout, winning 1–0. This is Ghana’s first appearance in the semi-finals of the Women’s AFCON since 2016.

Morocco vs Ghana: when and where will the match take place?

The semi-final match between Morocco and Ghana at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations will take place on Tuesday, July 22, with kickoff set for 21:00 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 12:00

New York 15:00

Panama 15:00

Toronto 15:00

Port of Spain 16:00

London 20:00

Yaoundé 21:00

Abuja 21:00

Cape Town 22:00

New Delhi 00:30

Sydney 05:00

Kiribati 07:00

Morocco vs Ghana: where to watch the match online

The match will be broadcast across Africa by two major television networks: CANAL+ and SuperSport. In some countries, it will also be available on beIN Sport.

Additionally, fans in France and the United States can watch the match live on beIN Sport.