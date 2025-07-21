RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Morocco vs Ghana: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - July 22, 2025

Morocco vs Ghana: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - July 22, 2025

Football news Today, 08:40
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Morocco vs Ghana: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - July 22, 2025 Photo: https://www.instagram.com/equipedumaroc/

In the semi-finals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco will face off against Ghana. The Dailysports team has prepared all the key details on where and when to watch this exciting showdown.

Morocco vs Ghana: what you need to know about the match

Morocco kicked off their campaign with a 2–2 draw against Zambia, but quickly found their rhythm with a convincing 4–2 win over DR Congo, followed by a narrow 1–0 victory against Senegal in the third round. In the quarter-finals, Morocco defeated Mali with an assured 3–1 performance. This marks the second time the Moroccan side has reached the semi-finals. In the previous edition, they advanced to the final but fell to South Africa.

Ghana had a less-than-convincing group stage at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. They opened with a 0–2 loss to South Africa, followed by a 1–1 draw against Mali, and only in the final group game did they find form, thrashing Tanzania 4–1. The Ghanaians edged past Mali on goal difference and then overcame Algeria in the quarter-finals via a dramatic penalty shootout, winning 1–0. This is Ghana’s first appearance in the semi-finals of the Women’s AFCON since 2016.

Morocco vs Ghana: when and where will the match take place?

The semi-final match between Morocco and Ghana at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations will take place on Tuesday, July 22, with kickoff set for 21:00 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 12:00

  • New York 15:00

  • Panama 15:00

  • Toronto 15:00

  • Port of Spain 16:00

  • London 20:00

  • Yaoundé 21:00

  • Abuja 21:00

  • Cape Town 22:00

  • New Delhi 00:30

  • Sydney 05:00

  • Kiribati 07:00

Morocco vs Ghana: where to watch the match online

The match will be broadcast across Africa by two major television networks: CANAL+ and SuperSport. In some countries, it will also be available on beIN Sport.

Additionally, fans in France and the United States can watch the match live on beIN Sport.

Related teams and leagues
Morocco Morocco Schedule Morocco News
Ghana Ghana Schedule Ghana News
Popular news
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Estudiantes - : - Huracan Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Estudiantes
-
Huracan
-
18:00
Defensa y Justicia - : - Aldosivi Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Defensa y Justicia
-
Aldosivi
-
20:15
San Martin San Juan - : - Deportivo Riestra Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
San Martin San Juan
-
Deportivo Riestra
-
20:15
KuPS - : - Kairat Almaty 22 july 2025, 11:00 Champions League
KuPS
-
Kairat Almaty
-
11:00
FC Noah - : - Ferencvaros 22 july 2025, 12:00 Champions League
FC Noah
-
Ferencvaros
-
12:00
Lincoln Red Imps FC - : - FK Crvena Zvezda 22 july 2025, 12:00 Champions League
Lincoln Red Imps FC
-
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
12:00
Viktoria Plzen - : - Servette FC 22 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Viktoria Plzen
-
Servette FC
-
13:00
FC Copenhagen - : - Drita 22 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
FC Copenhagen
-
Drita
-
13:00
Pafos FC - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv 22 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Pafos FC
-
Maccabi Tel Aviv
-
13:00
Hamrun Spartans - : - Dynamo Kyiv 22 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Hamrun Spartans
-
Dynamo Kyiv
-
13:00
Latest News
Lifestyle Today, 10:52 Messi announces the 30th anniversary celebration of the legendary eFootball series Football news Today, 10:51 Let's go! FIFA kicks off preparations for the 2029 Club World Cup Football news Today, 10:46 Ex-Newcastle coach weighs in on Howe's decision to sideline Isak for Celtic match Football news Today, 10:25 He said "yes"! Renato Veiga agrees to join Atlético Madrid Football news Today, 10:18 Ex-Chelsea winger criticizes the 'Americanization' of football at the Club World Cup Lifestyle Today, 10:07 Very touching. Neymar shows off an awesome gift for himself and his kids from PSG Football news Today, 10:03 Unexplainable and strange. Saúl pulls out of Trabzonspor move at the last moment Football news Today, 09:43 Manchester United to battle Chelsea for young talent Lifestyle Today, 09:29 Halfway to 50: Erling Haaland posts personal photo to celebrate his birthday Football news Today, 09:24 Big money! Manchester City make an offer to Porto for Diogo Costa
Sport Predictions
Football Today Olympic de Charleroi vs Marseille prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 21, 2025 Football Today Sporting vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and betting tips for July 21, 2025 Football 22 july 2025 KuPS vs Kairat Almaty prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 Football 22 july 2025 Lincoln Red Imps vs Crvena Zvezda: Prediction, H2H, and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 Football 22 july 2025 Noah vs Ferencváros prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 Football 22 july 2025 Nancy vs Strasbourg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 22, 2025 Football 22 july 2025 Alaves vs Athletic prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 22, 2025 Football 22 july 2025 St. Gallen vs Villarreal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 22, 2025 Football 22 july 2025 Pafos vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 July 2025 Football 22 july 2025 Hamrun Spartans vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores