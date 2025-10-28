Moremi and Makgopa guide Orlando Pirates into the Carling Cup last four

The 2-0 win over Magesi FC was a grand consolation for the Caf disappointment for their fans

Tshepand Moremi and Evidence Makgopa, pictured, guided Orlando Pirates into the Carling Cup last four.

Tshepang Moremi and Evidence Makgopa guided Orlando Pirates into the last four of the Carling Cup knockout by sending defending champions Magesi FC out.

Both players scored the goals in the second half at Orlando Stadium with Moremi netting a screamer.

Pirates won 2-1 on the night with Lehlegonolo Mokone's finding the net for the visitors.

This game was filled with action from the outset as both team shaved the cross bar on more than one occasion.

Aswin Appollis hit the post for Pirates and Edmore Chiramandare for Dikwena Tsa Metsi which was a sign of an attacking intent from both sides.

Magesi FC goalminder Elvis Chipezeze was again impressive but also was guilty of time wasting tactics very much early in the match.

This win for Pirates was a consolation for the Sea Robbers as they lost out on a group stage place in the Caf Champions League last Saturday.

The loss against ST ELoi Lupopo at the same venue was bitter one as they lost on sudden death having scored 3 goals in 90 minutes.