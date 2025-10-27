Aswin Appollis says Orlando Pirates Caf Champions League exit is 'unfortunate'

Midfielder is a disappointed man but says they take positives from that loss

Orlando Pirates’ talisman and livewire Aswin Appollis has described being knockout of the Caf Champions League as ‘unfortunate’.

Appollis was the mainstay in Pirates’ 3-0 win in regulation time against ST Eloi Lupopo on Saturday only for them to lose 5-4 on penalties.

He scored the third goal at the death with Masindi Nemtajela and Yanela Mbuthuma scoring the other two.

“We have to be in the Champions League and unfortunately today we got knocked out,” Appollis told OP TV.

The 3-0 win was one masterclass Pirates have achieved in a long time but the lottery of penalties was not on their side.

But it was just not to be.

“We managed to score three goals and obviously we’re very disappointed for the team as Orlando Pirates,” he added.

“I know the group is disappointed but we can take a lot of positives from this game coming from 3-0 down to score three goals.

“It’s a positive that we can take into the next game.”

The next game sees Pirates host Mages FC tomorrow night at Orlando Stadium in a Carling Cup Knockout match.