Monterrey Seeks Redemption Against Santos After Heavy Defeat in Toluca

Monterrey will look to bounce back quickly from its humiliating 6-2 loss to Toluca as it hosts Santos Laguna on Matchday 11 of the Apertura 2025. The clash at Estadio BBVA comes at a decisive time, with Rayados sitting third in the standings and needing a win to steady their form. Santos, meanwhile, arrives in 13th place, struggling for consistency this season.

Pressure is firmly on Sergio Ramos, who missed a penalty against América in last weekend’s 2-2 draw and then again faltered during the midweek defeat to Toluca. Despite the setbacks, Monterrey remains strong at home with three wins and one draw, and holds an impressive record against Santos with five straight victories in head-to-head meetings.

The visitors bring one of the weakest attacks in the league, with only 13 goals scored so far — nine fewer than Monterrey. For Rayados, this represents an opportunity to regain momentum and confidence in front of their supporters.

Elsewhere in the round, Toluca, led by Portuguese striker Paulinho, faces Mazatlán, América hosts Pumas, and leaders Cruz Azul travel to face sixth-place Tijuana, who remain unbeaten at home.