Moneyball. How much does Kylian Mbappe earn?

Kylian Mbappé is a footballer who has been frequently mentioned in the press lately in connection with a possible move to Real Madrid. The saga regarding his future transfer has been ongoing for several transfer windows. In this article, Dailysports decided to divert attention from the rumors and talk about the player's earnings.

In December of last year, Mbappé turned 25, and he already has numerous team trophies and individual awards in his career. The forward is a six-time champion of France, consistently becoming the league's top scorer for the last five seasons. In 2022, he became a World Cup champion with the French national team, reaching the final in the previous World Cup, where he scored three goals against Argentina, but his team lost in a penalty shootout. Despite such achievements, the forward still dreams of winning the UEFA Champions League and the Ballon d'Or.

Toujours un rêve de disputer la plus grande des compétitions avec mon pays. 🇫🇷🏆 @equipedefrance pic.twitter.com/X7hXr5d42P — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) November 9, 2022

Mbappé was born in the suburbs of Paris but made his debut in professional football for the club Monaco. Quickly becoming a key player for the team, he made an impact in the Champions League and won the French championship. His playing style attracted the attention of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and in the summer of 2017, the capital club signed the promising striker on loan with a mandatory purchase option for 180 million euros after one year. In Paris, Mbappé blossomed, and by the age of 25, he became not only the top scorer in the club's history but also one of the best footballers in the world.

Over the past few transfer windows, Mbappé has been persistently linked with a move to Real Madrid, but he is in no hurry to make a decision. Recently, French media reported that Parisians offered their leader a four-year contract with an annual salary of 100 million euros. Interestingly, the current contract expires at the end of this season.

Last summer, Saudi clubs tempted the player with extravagant sums, and now Real Madrid is offering a net salary of 26 million euros and a signing bonus of 130 million euros. PSG, in turn, is making every effort to retain the forward to attempt a triumph in the UEFA Champions League.

In a recent interview, Mbappé revealed his annual income, which is approximately 100 million euros. It is noted that 70 million euros come from the contract with PSG, and the rest is from advertising and sponsors. He does not hide this significant amount and asserts that all his earned money has been earned honestly.

Mbappé acknowledges that he has always been aware that there is a lot of money in the world of football. He understood that by becoming a global star, he would be guaranteed a high salary. The footballer does not feel shame for his substantial income, as he believes that his playing achievements completely justify such financial rewards.

Mbappé's contract with PSG is valid until the summer of this year, opening up the possibility for him to negotiate with other clubs. Several clubs, including Real Madrid and Liverpool, are interested in acquiring the forward. Despite PSG's intention to retain Mbappé with a new contract, it is unknown how willing the player is to take such a step.

Mbappé's current market value is estimated at 180 million euros, and the maximum transfer fee for him was 200 million euros.

Mbappé has an endorsement deal with the sportswear and equipment supplier Nike, which produces boots specifically for the footballer. Another sponsorship contract is with Hublot. Interestingly, in 2022, the player intensified his conflict with the French Football Federation (FFF) and refused to participate in the national team's photoshoot with sponsors. Among them are Coca-Cola, Uber Eats, and KFC, with whom the player does not want to collaborate. Mbappé dislikes that the image of some players on the national team is used much more frequently than others. He also wants to have a say in choosing the brands he promotes.

Throwback to when Nike launched Kylian Mbappé's first signature Mercurial boot and collection in 2019. The boot was made on enduring love for Bondy, the Parisian suburb he grew up in.



Kylian Mbappe 🗣️:



“𝘽𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙮 𝙞𝙨 𝙖𝙡𝙬𝙖𝙮𝙨 𝙞𝙣 𝙢𝙮 𝙝𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙩; 𝙞𝙩’𝙨 𝙬𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙄… pic.twitter.com/jxmQXOs2ia — 𝐌𝐂. (@MbappeCentral) January 20, 2024

📸| Mbappé para a Hublot. pic.twitter.com/OxBhiJ3Kfx — Kylian Mbappé Brasil (@MbappeBrasiI) March 16, 2022

"I don't want to become a billboard. On the one hand, I want partners who match my values. Secondly, I want my name to command respect, and I don't want it to be associated with anything. Today I have Nike and Hublot. I am happy. And I am proud to represent them worldwide. I have no desire to have 70 sponsors," - Mbappé said in an interview with L'Equipe.

