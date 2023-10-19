Moneyball. How much does Cristiano Ronaldo earn?

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo won his first Ballon d'Or in 2008. Since then, he has claimed the award for the world's best footballer seven more times, won championships in England, Italy, and Spain, and became a European champion with the Portuguese national team. Ronaldo's career has been incredibly illustrious.

At the end of 2022, the footballer made the decision to move to Saudi Arabia and signed a contract with the local club Al-Nassr. Ronaldo immediately became the highest-paid player in the Saudi Arabian Pro Leagues, even at the age of 38. So, how much is Ronaldo earning now?

According to Saudi Arabian state media, Cristiano Ronaldo earns $200 million per year at Al-Nassr. Of this amount, $75 million is for his footballing activities, while the remaining $125 million comes from commercial agreements and the transfer of part of his image rights.

His non-footballing fee also included serving as an ambassador in Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2030 World Cup. However, the Arabian country has already lost the competition for the World Cup.

But that's not all the money Ronaldo is making. The star footballer has numerous personal partnerships, including with Nike, Binance, Clear, and Herbalife. According to Forbes, these partnerships bring Ronaldo an additional $60 million per year.

Ronaldo's salary:

Per year: $260 million

Per month: $21.7 million

Per week: $5 million

Per day: $714,000

Per hour: $298,000

Per minute: $496

Per second: $8.27

However, some sources claim that the Saudi Arabian government may intentionally inflate the official fees of its footballers. This is done to mitigate reputational losses and divert public attention from the country's money laundering scandals.

The question of his income from social media endorsements is also worth considering. For instance, a social media analytics company claims that a single post on his Instagram page costs advertisers $1.6 million.

From August 31 to October 19, 2023, Ronaldo made promotional posts on his Instagram page for Binance, Clear, the Fury-Ngannou fight, Pestana Hotels (of which he owns 50% rights), Herbalife, and the Zujukickoff platform.

By the way, Cristiano Ronaldo also partially owns rights to the Pestana CR7 hotel chain. However, it's not definitively known how much he earns from these luxury hotels.

In 2016, Ronaldo signed a contract with Nike that extends for his lifetime and will pay him $1 billion.

It's not hard to calculate that Ronaldo's total earnings over the course of his professional career have already surpassed $1 billion. And this isn't the limit; his contract with Al-Nassr is valid until 2025. Even after retiring, he can continue to earn from his brand through endorsements. He might also pursue a career in football management, such as becoming a coach or director of a club.

Furthermore, it's not out of the question that Ronaldo may want to own a club himself. For instance, he could potentially be interested in purchasing Manchester United, as the Glazer family has been looking for a buyer for the club.