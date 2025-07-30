RU RU ES ES FR FR
Mohamed Slams Refereeing After Leagues Cup Opener

Football news Today, 19:05
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Toluca’s Leagues Cup 2025 debut ended in a shootout win, but the main talking point was the officiating. As reported by Récord, Antonio “Turco” Mohamed’s side drew 2-2 with Columbus Crew before claiming victory on penalties. Yet it was the string of controversial decisions — and the heavy use of VAR — that stole the spotlight.

Played on U.S. soil, the match was intense and chaotic. Two penalties awarded to Columbus enraged Mohamed, particularly one given late after a VAR check on Federico Pereira’s foul, which came just after Toluca had completed a comeback from 2-0 down.

The Argentine coach reacted with sarcastic applause and turned to his staff in frustration, asking, “Why bring us here to play?” His players shared the outrage — especially Marcel Ruiz — who, along with others, received yellow cards for protesting the calls.

Though Toluca walked away with two valuable points, the officiating controversy marked a turbulent start to their Leagues Cup campaign.

Related teams and leagues
Toluca Toluca Schedule Toluca News Toluca Transfers
Latest News
Sport Predictions
