Modric names a player with a great future at Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric admired the young newcomer of the Spanish team, Turk Arda Guler.

According to the Croatian footballer, Guler is a wonderful guy with incredible talent.

"Unfortunately, due to injury, he has not yet had the opportunity to prove this to the Real fans. He has a brilliant career ahead of him and will bring a lot of joy to the Real fans. He should be given the opportunity to be himself, Arda Guler, and there should be no pressure on him or compare him with anyone. Even with me,” Modric was quoted as saying by Marca.

Guler left Fenerbahce and joined Los Blancos in July 2023 for a fee of 20 million euros.

The 18-year-old player's agreement with the club is valid until the summer of 2029. According to Transfermarkt, Güler is now valued at 15 million euros.

Last season, Guler played 35 matches in all competitions, scored six goals and provided seven assists. He has not yet made his debut at his new club due to injury.

Recently information appeared that he has already returned to training and will soon be able to please the audience in Madrid.