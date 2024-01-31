Modric has made a decision regarding his future

Interest from Saudi Arabian clubs, offering astronomical sums to Luka Modrić, seems entirely unappealing to the Croatian midfielder.

According to Cadena Ser, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner has decided to stay at Real Madrid, believing that at the age of 38, his physical condition is still at a high level, and he can continue performing at a decent standard for some more time.

This decision is not in line with the club's perspective, as they had considered parting ways with the player during the last two transfer windows. However, Real Madrid respects Modric's choice.

It's worth recalling that, according to former Al-Nassr sporting director Goran Vucevic, Cristiano Ronaldo's current club made an offer to Modric, and he considered a move to Al-Nassr.

Additionally, an unnamed Saudi club reportedly offered Modric a contract with an annual salary of 100 million euros.