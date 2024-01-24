RU RU NG NG KE KE
The Saudi club that made an offer to the Ballon d'Or winner is known

Football news Today, 04:37
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
In Saudi Arabia, there could have been a reunion of two Ballon d'Or winners who played for Real Madrid.

As former sporting director of Al-Nassr Goran Vucevic admitted on the Croatian program Sata 24, the club attempted to sign midfielder Luka Modrić last summer:

"Luka was our big desire; we talked to him several times. With all due respect to Real, which has always been his first choice. We had a good relationship; we met in Riyadh before the World Cup in Qatar and in Madrid.

The club owners, Modric, and I were present at the meetings. Luka told us that he was not considering any other options besides Real and Al-Nassr. He said that Madrid was his first choice, and if he didn't stay there, he would come to us."

Earlier reports mentioned an unnamed Saudi club was offering the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner a contract with a salary of 300 million euros for three seasons.

Currently, Al-Nassr is represented by five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

