MLS team players secure increased bonuses for Club World Cup

In North America's MLS, a salary cap has long restricted player earnings—even when bonuses are factored in. That’s why players have had to fight for their rights.

Details: According to the collective bargaining agreement between the players and the league, 50% of all revenues from external tournaments were to be distributed among the players, but with a cap set at $1 million. However, the Club World Cup offers the potential to earn far more than that.

Now, according to Reuters, the league and the MLS Players Association (MLSPA) have agreed to revise the payment structure. Each of the three participating teams will receive 40% more compared to the previous $1 million cap. On top of that, players will get 30% of the performance bonuses—without any upper limit.

Reminder: Each American club received around $10 million simply for taking part in the Club World Cup.