Expert believes Trump may repeat his Club World Cup stunt

At the Club World Cup final, U.S. President Donald Trump decided to join the Chelsea players in celebrating their victory—a move that left the squad baffled. But this scenario might just play out again next year.

Details: Expert Keith Hackett suggests that, given Trump's well-known love of the spotlight, he could pull the same stunt again next year, this time during the FIFA World Cup. And, it seems, FIFA is quite pleased with the idea.

Quote: “FIFA is probably more than happy to have Trump present at the final. With the World Cup set to take place in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, the organization is seeking full backing from the White House. As FIFA tries to grow football in the United States and compete with other major sports, they welcome this kind of attention.

Trump, for his part, essentially crashed the celebration uninvited, and will likely do so again next year. Considering the match was broadcast worldwide, he won't miss a chance to leverage such moments for self-promotion,” Hackett told Football Insider.