MLS Matchday 37 Brings Rivalries and Playoff Drama

Major League Soccer’s Matchday 37 is set to deliver high-stakes drama with three marquee fixtures carrying major playoff implications. Saturday begins with the Hudson River Derby, where the New York Red Bulls host New York City FC. Sitting 10th in the East with only three games left, RBNY must win to keep their MLS-record streak of 15 straight postseason appearances alive. Designated Players Emil Forsberg and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting both hit form in last week’s 2-0 victory over CF Montréal, giving hope ahead of a season-defining clash. NYCFC, already playoff-bound, are battling for top-four positioning, spearheaded by striker Alonso Martínez and USMNT goalkeeper Matt Freese.

In the Pacific Northwest, Seattle Sounders and Vancouver Whitecaps face off in a Cascadia Cup showdown. Seattle are winless in three since lifting the Leagues Cup, but the returns of Albert Rusnák and Jordan Morris offer a timely boost. Vancouver, undefeated in five, could finish the weekend atop the West and strengthen their Supporters’ Shield bid. Brian White returned midweek with a goal, though marquee signing Thomas Müller remains sidelined.

Sunday Night Soccer rounds things off as FC Cincinnati host Orlando City. The Orange & Blue, chasing their second Shield in three years, ride the form of Evander and Brenner after a 3-2 win over the LA Galaxy. Orlando counters with Martín Ojeda, the first Lion to reach 30 goal contributions in a season, and Duncan McGuire, who scored a stoppage-time winner against Nashville. With top-four seeding on the line, TQL Stadium will stage a playoff-like atmosphere.