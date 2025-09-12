MLS Matchday 33: Charlotte Chases Record, Son Headlines California Clash

MLS returns from the September international break with a high-stakes Matchday 33, per MLSsoccer.com. Saturday’s slate could shape the postseason picture with playoff berths and eliminations on the line.

Charlotte FC host Inter Miami looking to extend their eight-game winning streak. A ninth straight win would tie the league record (Seattle 2018) and secure Round One home-field advantage for the first time in club history. Breakout stars Idan Toklomati and Wilfried Zaha lead the charge, while Pep Biel continues his recovery. Inter Miami will have Lionel Messi back after international duty, but Luis Suárez is suspended.

In California, San Jose face LAFC at Levi’s Stadium in front of more than 45,000 fans. The Earthquakes, currently ninth in the Western Conference, lean on Cristian Arango, Josef Martínez and Cristian Espinoza to keep their playoff bid alive. The spotlight, however, will be on Son Heung-Min, LAFC’s record signing from Tottenham, alongside Denis Bouanga. With just one win in four games since Son’s arrival, the Black & Gold are eager to rebound.

At BC Place, Vancouver Whitecaps take on Supporters’ Shield leaders Philadelphia Union in a clash that could preview MLS Cup. Vancouver, boosted by Thomas Müller and fresh off a Concacaf Champions Cup run, could clinch playoffs with a result. Philadelphia, led by first-year coach Bradley Carnell, are targeting a second Shield with Tai Baribo chasing the Golden Boot.

Overall, four teams (Cincinnati, Charlotte, Nashville, Vancouver) can clinch postseason spots this weekend, while five others — including New England, Atlanta and Toronto — risk elimination. Matchday 33 stands out as one of the most decisive weekends of the campaign.