Missing out on the Champions League! Diego Simeone receives UEFA verdict after Anfield scandal

The head coach of the 'Colchoneros' will not be able to lead his team in the upcoming Champions League match.

A well-deserved punishment after the red card at Anfield.

Details: Today, UEFA delivered its verdict to the 55-year-old Argentine manager of Atlético Madrid, Diego Simeone, after he was shown a red card and nearly got into a fight with a fan during the Champions League match against Liverpool.

The committee ruled that Simeone will be suspended for one Champions League match. As a result, Atlético will face German side Eintracht without their head coach, and the team will be managed by Nelson Vivas.

This all stems from the dramatic clash at Anfield, where Atlético conceded a late goal to Liverpool, missing out on a draw. Simeone reacted furiously to the goal, getting into a heated exchange with a 'Scouser' supporter.

Tomorrow, Atlético Madrid will host Eintracht at home in the second round of the Champions League.

🚨🇦🇷 BREAKING: Diego Simeone has received only a one-match suspension from UEFA and will miss the game against Frankfurt. Nelson Vivas will be the team's coach tomorrow!@marca pic.twitter.com/RJkZZRhJtP — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) September 29, 2025

Reminder: Problems are inevitable. UEFA launches disciplinary proceedings against Simeone and Liverpool