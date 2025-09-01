Minnesota United and Philadelphia Union Secure 2025 MLS Cup Playoff Berths

Minnesota United and the Philadelphia Union became the first clubs to clinch spots in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, per MLSsoccer.com. Both secured qualification on Saturday, August 30, with five regular-season matches still remaining.

Minnesota sealed their sixth postseason berth in seven years after a 1-1 draw against the Portland Timbers. Under head coach Eric Ramsay, the Loons sit second in the Western Conference with 51 points (14W-6L-9D). The attack is spearheaded by Designated Player Kelvin Yeboah, who has nine goals since Canadian forward Tani Oluwaseyi departed for Villarreal. In midfield, Dominik Fitz joins Argentine DP Joaquín Pereyra and Finnish international Robin Lod. Their backline is anchored by New Zealand international Michael Boxall and Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, an MLS All-Star who ranks among the league leaders with nine shutouts.

In the Eastern Conference, Philadelphia booked their ticket with a 1-0 road win over FC Cincinnati. The Union, in their first season under head coach Bradley Carnell, lead the Supporters’ Shield race with 57 points (17W-6L-6D). Israeli forward Tai Baribo has 16 goals and sits in the Golden Boot race, while defenders Jakob Glesnes and Kai Wagner form the core of the league’s stingiest defense, conceding only 26 goals. Homegrown attacker Quinn Sullivan has emerged as a key contributor, and goalkeeper Andre Blake continues to be a steady presence.

The 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs will begin on October 22 with Wild Card matches, while the MLS Cup final is scheduled for December 6. Seeds 1-7 in each conference advance directly to the Round One Best-of-3 Series, with the 8th and 9th seeds meeting in the Wild Card round. All postseason games will be available on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.