Shine Brightly. Everton presented a kit for the new season
Football news Yesterday, 09:32Liam Carter Dailysports's expert
evertondirect.evertonfc.com
Everton have unveiled their away kit for the new season.
Game uniforms from technical sponsor Castore are made in unusual for the club black and yellow colours. The kit clearly underlines the commitment to minimalism and a stylish combination of colours.
Earlier, Everton signed midfielder Jesper Lindström on loan from Napoli with an option to buy. It was also reported that the Toffees had reached an agreement in principle with Lyon for centre-back Jake O'Brien.
Additionally, it has been revealed that there is a possibility of selling striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin to avoid losing him on a free transfer.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Olympic Games News Today, 09:57 Summer Olympic Games 2024. All the champions
Olympic Games News Today, 08:47 How much money will athletes from the different countries get paid for medals at the Olympics?
Olympic Games News Yesterday, 17:34 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris Medal Table
Olympic Games News 29 july 2024, 09:49 A battle of two legends. Djokovic beats Nadal at the 2024 Olympics
Olympic Games News 29 july 2024, 06:45 RANKING. 33 greatest Olympians of the XXI century according to Dailysports
Olympic Games News 28 july 2024, 15:05 Is this really a football score? The women's teams from Zambia and Australia delivered a wild match
Upcoming matchesAll
Auda - : - Cliftonville Today, 11:00 Conference League Qualification.AudaCliftonville11:00
-
-
Japan - : - Nigeria Today, 11:00 Summer Olympics Women.JapanNigeria11:00
-
-
Brazil - : - Spain Today, 11:00 Summer Olympics Women.BrazilSpain11:00
-
-
Haecken - : - F91 Dudelange Today, 13:00 Conference League Qualification.HaeckenF91 Dudelange13:00
-
-
Fehervar FC - : - Sumqayit Today, 13:00 Conference League Qualification.Fehervar FCSumqayit13:00
-
-
RFS - : - Bodoe/Glimt Today, 13:00 Champions League Qualification.RFSBodoe/Glimt13:00
-
-
Zambia - : - Germany Today, 13:00 Summer Olympics Women.ZambiaGermany13:00
-
-
Australia - : - USA Today, 13:00 Summer Olympics Women.AustraliaUSA13:00
-
-
FC Midtjylland - : - UE Santa Coloma Today, 13:15 Champions League Qualification.FC MidtjyllandUE Santa Coloma13:15
-
-
Partizan Belgrade - : - Dynamo Kyiv Today, 14:00 Champions League Qualification.Partizan BelgradeDynamo Kyiv14:00
-
-
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 10:40 "My friend, you greedy belly, keep working," Usyk replied to Tyson Fury Olympic Games News Today, 10:36 Warming up for doubles. Alcaraz calmly reached the quarter-finals of the Olympic tennis tournament Football news Today, 10:34 Ex-Arsenal forward lobbies for Arteta's charge to move to Marseille Olympic Games News Today, 10:11 28 years. Musetti is the first Italian to reach the 1/4 final at the Olympics in the 21st century Olympic Games News Today, 10:02 Argentina has won its first gold medal at the Summer Olympics in eight years Olympic Games News Today, 09:57 Summer Olympic Games 2024. All the champions Football news Today, 09:55 Nice are set to sign a Juventus forward. The transfer is unscheduled Olympic Games News Today, 09:53 A triathlete from Kazakhstan failed to finish the race and sought medical attention at the Olympics Boxing News Today, 09:35 "I warned you". Tyson Fury recorded a menacing warning for Usyk during the run in Olympic Games News Today, 09:28 One of the world's top sprint stars and Olympic medalist will not compete in the 100 meters
Sport Predictions
Football Today Who's gonna score first? Japan vs Nigeria Prediction Football Today Spain looks to be the favourite! Brazil vs Spain Prediction Football Today USA will win their third game in the group! Australia vs USA Prediction Football Today Zambia Woman vs Germany Woman prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Football Today We're waiting for the guests to win! Partizan vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction Tennis Today Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Football Today Austria vs Ilves Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Football Today Jagiellonia vs Panevėžys prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Football Today Chelsea vs Club America Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Football Today Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024