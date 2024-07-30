Shine Brightly. Everton presented a kit for the new season

Everton have unveiled their away kit for the new season.

Game uniforms from technical sponsor Castore are made in unusual for the club black and yellow colours. The kit clearly underlines the commitment to minimalism and a stylish combination of colours.

Our new away kit - available online now and in-store from Thursday - will be worn tonight in our friendly at Coventry City. ⚫️🟡 — Everton (@Everton) July 30, 2024

Earlier, Everton signed midfielder Jesper Lindström on loan from Napoli with an option to buy. It was also reported that the Toffees had reached an agreement in principle with Lyon for centre-back Jake O'Brien.

Additionally, it has been revealed that there is a possibility of selling striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin to avoid losing him on a free transfer.