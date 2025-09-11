Millonarios Take Win Amid Controversy as Torres Focuses on Recovery

According to Antena 2, Millonarios defeated Deportivo Pasto 1-0 in a rescheduled Liga BetPlay match corresponding to round two, played at El Campín. Santiago Giordana scored the decisive goal in a game that also featured Nicolás Gil’s red card, an injury to Juan Carlos Pereira, and heated protests from Pasto over a possible penalty and a sending-off that were not called.

Despite the officiating controversies, head coach Hernán Torres chose not to dwell on the refereeing and instead highlighted the tight schedule that has left his team little room to recover. “We haven’t had much time to work. Every two days we’re playing, so it’s mostly recovery, some very small things, but the players have put in their ability, their experience and the little we have been able to pass on to them,” he said.

Torres praised his squad’s commitment and the progress made defensively: “They have emphasized defensive work, corrected mistakes and grasped a simple and straightforward idea. They have assimilated it, become more aggressive, gained confidence. Keeping a clean sheet gives more confidence and brings greater security.”

While Pasto left frustrated with refereeing decisions, Torres focused on the resilience of his players. Millonarios now turn to their next challenge on matchday 11, an away game against Alianza FC on Saturday, September 13.