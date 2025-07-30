Millonarios Hits Rock Bottom: Two Opening Losses for the First Time Since 1996

Millonarios’ start to the Liga BetPlay II-2025 has triggered alarm bells. As reported by El Tiempo, the Bogotá club lost its first two matches against La Equidad and Llaneros without scoring, a dismal beginning that places them last in the standings and adds pressure on coach David González.

The last time Millonarios lost their first two league games was in 1996 — 29 years ago. That campaign began with a 0-1 defeat to Santa Fe followed by a 3-1 loss to Once Caldas. It took them until Matchday 16 to secure their first win, a 3-0 result against Unión Magdalena.

A similar case occurred in 2004, when they lost 1-0 to Cortuluá and drew 1-1 with Medellín — a result that was later overturned to a 0-3 defeat due to a registration error. Still, this season’s start could be worse if the team fails to bounce back quickly.

Under fire for not demanding higher-caliber signings, González now faces mounting criticism as Millonarios fans demand immediate improvement.

