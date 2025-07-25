Millonarios Fans Outraged After Loss to La Equidad, Demand Resignations

As reported by Antena 2, Millonarios’ 1-0 defeat to La Equidad has sparked outrage among their fans, who are now calling for resignations in the club’s leadership. The match, played at Estadio Metropolitano de Techo, marked a frustrating debut for the Bogotá-based team in this year’s Liga BetPlay.

Despite playing with a one-man advantage throughout the second half—after Daniel Rodas was sent off—Millonarios failed to generate attacking threats or show tactical clarity. The team’s lack of creativity and urgency left fans disillusioned.

Following the final whistle, chants erupted in the stands targeting key figures like sporting director Ricardo ‘el Gato’ Pérez, president Enrique Camacho, and board member Gustavo Serpa. Supporters accused them of mismanaging the transfer window and failing to invest in quality reinforcements. Viral videos showed angry fans chanting “Stop robbing Millos!” inside the stadium.

Head coach David González addressed the media after the game and boldly stated his commitment to winning a title with Millonarios, despite the current squad and notable absences—Daniel Cataño, Álvaro Montero, Kevin Palacios, and Radamel Falcao García among them. However, his words did little to calm the discontent.

With growing pressure from supporters, Millonarios will look to bounce back on July 28, when they face Llaneros at El Campín. A response is needed—on and off the pitch.