Milan will renew their goalkeeper's contract despite Bayern's interest

Milan are ready to make their goalkeeper Mike Menyon one of the club's highest paid players by offering a new contract.

According to Calciomercato.com, the Serie A giants are ready to offer the French goalkeeper a new contract worth €5 million a year plus additional bonuses. This would make him the club's highest paid player alongside Rafael Leao, who has signed a new contract worth €5 million a year in 2023.

"The Rossoneri have yet to make an official offer, but are rumoured to have already made their plans known to the goalkeeper's entourage. According to the report, both sides want to reach an agreement, but Meignan expects a higher salary, possibly in the region of €8 million per season.

Recall, earlier it was reported about the interest in the 28-year-old goalkeeper from Bayern Munich, which is ready to offer Meignan a contract with the sum of ten million euros.