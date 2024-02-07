Bayern Munich could prevent Milan from extending the contract of their leader.

Milan is currently in negotiations to sign a long-term contract with one of its players, but Bayern Munich may interfere with this.

According to Tuttosport, the record champions are trying to snatch goalkeeper Mike Maignan from the Rossoneri, whom the Bavarians see as a long-term replacement for Manuel Neuer.

It is reported that the reigning German champions are willing to offer Milan €80 million for Maignan, and it is believed that this would be enough to persuade the club bosses to release the goalkeeper.

Maignan has conceded 35 goals in 27 matches for Milan this season, but has kept his goal intact in nine games. Bayern may also offer Maignan financial terms in the region of €10 million per year.

The current agreement with the 28-year-old goalkeeper runs until the summer of 2026, and Transfermarkt values him at €45 million.

Earlier, we reported that the Rossoneri are considering Thiago Motta as a replacement for Stefano Pioli.