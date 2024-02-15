Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today

Today, on February 15th, the first leg matches of the Europa League and Conference League Round of 32 will take place.

In the Europa League, this round sees teams that finished third in their groups in the Champions League starting their quest for the trophy. These teams include Milan, Shakhtar, Benfica, Galatasaray, Lorient, Braga, Young Boys, and Feyenoord. They will face teams that secured the second position in the group stage of the Europa League.

The winners of the Europa League group stage – Liverpool, Bayer Leverkusen, Slavia Prague, West Ham, Brighton, Rangers, Atalanta, and Villarreal – have automatically progressed to the Round of 16.

In the Conference League Round of 16, teams that finished third in the Europa League groups will compete against the second-placed teams in the Conference League group stage.

Automatically progressing to the Conference League Round of 16 are Lille, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Viktoria Plzen, Club Brugge, Aston Villa, Fiorentina, PAOK, and Fenerbahçe.

The return leg matches for the Round of 16 will take place exactly one week later, on February 22nd.