Milan plans squad overhaul this summer, showing some players the door

In the summer, Milan plans to undergo a squad overhaul, which means parting ways with some of their players.

According to Calciomercato, Milan is leaning towards selling players currently out on loan. Charles De Ketelaere, Divock Origi, Alexis Saelemaekers, and Junior Messias could collectively fetch Milan around €40 million.

De Ketelaere might command a higher fee, especially with Atalanta likely to activate their €22 million buy option for the Belgian, as previously reported.

Saelemaekers, currently on loan at Bologna, could bring in €11 million, while Origi, loaned to Nottingham Forest, may move to MLS for €4.5 million if his loan spell is cut short.

Lastly, Junior Messias, loaned to Genoa, could fetch Milan €2.5 million if his transfer becomes permanent.