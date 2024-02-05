Atalanta will buy the Belgian midfielder from Milan

Belgian midfielder Charles De Ketelaere, currently on loan at Atalanta from Milan, will remain with the Bergamo club.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the loan agreement includes the option to buy the Belgian for €22 million, with an additional €4 million in bonuses, and Atalanta will exercise this option.

After a disappointing period with Milan, where De Ketelaere only managed one assist in 40 appearances, the 21-year-old seems to have undergone a revival in Bergamo. In Atalanta, the Belgian midfielder has scored nine goals and provided seven assists in 26 matches.

De Ketelaere joined Milan in the summer of 2022 from Brugge for €36.5 million, and his loan to Atalanta for the 2023/2024 season cost the Rossoneri €3 million. Transfermarkt values the player at €25 million.

