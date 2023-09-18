Milan - Newcastle United: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

Immediately after the draw for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, Quartet F was called the “group of death”. In addition to Milan and Newcastle, PSG and Borussia Dortmund will fight for a place in the playoffs of the tournament. For any of these four, placing below second place could be considered a bad result. Who is the favorite in this fight? The first round should answer this.

The match between Milan and Newcastle will take place on Tuesday 19 September and kicks off at 18:45 CET. Below we have prepared information for you where you can watch this match in different countries of the world.

Australia - Stan Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport

Canada - DAZN

Kenya - SuperSport

New Zealand - beIN

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport

United Kingdom - TNT Sports

United States - CBS, TUDN

Other countries: