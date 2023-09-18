Milan - Newcastle United: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel
Football news
Immediately after the draw for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, Quartet F was called the “group of death”. In addition to Milan and Newcastle, PSG and Borussia Dortmund will fight for a place in the playoffs of the tournament. For any of these four, placing below second place could be considered a bad result. Who is the favorite in this fight? The first round should answer this.
The match between Milan and Newcastle will take place on Tuesday 19 September and kicks off at 18:45 CET. Below we have prepared information for you where you can watch this match in different countries of the world.
- Australia - Stan Sport
- Cameroon - SuperSport
- Canada - DAZN
- Kenya - SuperSport
- New Zealand - beIN
- Nigeria - SuperSport
- South Africa - SuperSport
- Uganda - SuperSport
- United Kingdom - TNT Sports
- United States - CBS, TUDN
Other countries:
- Algeria - beIN
- Angola - SuperSport
- Anguilla - Flow Sports
- Antigua and Barbuda - Flow Sports
- Bahamas - Flow Sports
- Barbados - Flow Sports
- Belize - ESPN Norte
- Botswana - SuperSport
- British Virgin Islands - Flow Sports
- Cayman Islands - Flow Sports
- China - CCTV, iQIYI
- Dominica - Flow Sports
- Gambia - SuperSport
- Ghana - SuperSport
- Grenada - Flow Sports
- Hong Kong - beIN
- India - Sony
- Ireland - RTE, Virgin, Livescore
- Israel - The Sports Channel
- Jamaica - Flow Sports
- Japan - WOWOW
- Lesotho - SuperSport
- Liberia - SuperSport
- Madagascar - SuperSport
- Malawi - SuperSport
- Mauritius - SuperSport
- Namibia - SuperSport
- Palestine - beIN
- Panama - Flow Sports
- Rwanda - SuperSport
- Saint Lucia - Flow Sports
- Sierra Leone - SuperSport
- Singapore - beIN
- South Sudan - beIN
- Sudan - SuperSport
- Tanzania - SuperSport
- Trinidad and Tobago - Flow Sports
- Zambia - SuperSport
- Zimbabwe - SuperSport
