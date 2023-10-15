Milan is interested in purchasing a defender from Real Betis
According to Gianluca Di Marzio, AC Milan is searching for a left-back to provide backup for Theo Hernandez, and their top priority is the Spanish Betis player, Juan Miranda.
Reportedly, Betis was asking for €12 million for the player before the start of this season. However, considering that Miranda's contract expires next summer, Milan is willing to offer half that amount in the upcoming winter transfer window.
It's worth noting that the 23-year-old Spaniard is a product of Barcelona's youth academy and moved to Betis as a free agent in 2021. Transfermarkt values the defender at €9 million.
Additionally, Miranda has played in 6 matches for Betis this season, without registering any goal contributions.
